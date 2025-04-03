Former FSU Basketball star to join Luke Loucks' staff as Assistant General Manager
Florida State has added a big piece to Luke Loucks' new basketball staff, as former Seminoles star Terance Mann has joined on as the team's Assistant General Manager, becoming the third known active NBA player to join their alma mater's staff, as Mann is currently playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
While the role is a new one and hasn't been clearly defined yet, Mann will become an advisor for the team, and he'll likely give the team a donation in NIL money, while likely bringing in some other former FSU stars to help build up funds as well. Mann recently signed a three-year, $47 million deal that will take him through the 2026-27 season.
Mann starred at Florida State from 2015 to 2019, averaging 12.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.5 APG in his final two seasons in Tallahassee, leading the team to an Elite Eight in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2019. He's been a great representative of the university in his NBA career and is the perfect choice to assist the team in this new era of college basketball. He was originally drafted 47th overall by the LA Clippers in 2019 but was traded to the Hawks at this year's trade deadline.
Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Stephen Curry (Davidson) are the other two active players acting in Assistant General Managers roles with their old schools, with Young giving the program a $1 million donation on top of his new position. Nothing has been announced about Mann's plans for that yet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Mann follow a similar path, as well as try to get other former FSU players in the NBA, such as Scottie Barnes and Devin Vassell, to help the program too.
