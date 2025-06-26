FSU Basketball adds member of Seminole Tribe of Florida to roster
Florida State is continuing to add to its men's basketball program, as they're now up to 12 scholarship players after the latest addition of Russian big man Egor Ryzhov. It's turning into an intriguing team with a lot of shooting, skill, and good character in Luke Loucks' first season as FSU's head coach.
The University itself has maintained a strong relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, bringing them in and consulting them for multiple things, including jersey designs. That relationship took another step forward on Thursday afternoon.
Florida State has announced the signing of Xavier Oscola, a 6'1", 175-pound guard from Hollywood, Florida. He played in high school for Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale. There isn't a ton of information out about him, but his Instagram bio says he's a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
One of his highlights posted on his page includes a game going for 30 points against Naples in an impressive display.
Osceola is likely to be a walk-on, but this is the perfect type of walk-on to have. A great, standout name that people can easily connect with (the turquoise N7 jersey with his last name would go triple platinum in sales if they sell it), and he will be a perfect representative of the Seminoles and the University.
He just took his visit to Tallahassee a little over a week ago, but will not be joining FSU full-time.
2025-26 Florida State Men's Basketball Roster
Robert McCray V, Guard
Kobe MaGee, Wing
LaJae Jones, Wing
Chauncey Wiggins, Forward
Alex Steen, Forward
Shahid Mohammad, Center
AJ Swinton, Wing
Alier Maluk, Forward
Martin Somerville, Guard
Egor Ryzhov, Center
Thomas Bassong, Wing
Cam Miles, Guard
