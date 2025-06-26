FSU Basketball adds member of Seminole Tribe of Florida to roster

Nole Gameday

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025.
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State is continuing to add to its men's basketball program, as they're now up to 12 scholarship players after the latest addition of Russian big man Egor Ryzhov. It's turning into an intriguing team with a lot of shooting, skill, and good character in Luke Loucks' first season as FSU's head coach.

The University itself has maintained a strong relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, bringing them in and consulting them for multiple things, including jersey designs. That relationship took another step forward on Thursday afternoon.

Florida State has announced the signing of Xavier Oscola, a 6'1", 175-pound guard from Hollywood, Florida. He played in high school for Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale. There isn't a ton of information out about him, but his Instagram bio says he's a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

One of his highlights posted on his page includes a game going for 30 points against Naples in an impressive display.

Osceola is likely to be a walk-on, but this is the perfect type of walk-on to have. A great, standout name that people can easily connect with (the turquoise N7 jersey with his last name would go triple platinum in sales if they sell it), and he will be a perfect representative of the Seminoles and the University.

He just took his visit to Tallahassee a little over a week ago, but will not be joining FSU full-time.

2025-26 Florida State Men's Basketball Roster

Robert McCray V, Guard

Kobe MaGee, Wing

LaJae Jones, Wing

Chauncey Wiggins, Forward

Alex Steen, Forward

Shahid Mohammad, Center

AJ Swinton, Wing

Alier Maluk, Forward

Martin Somerville, Guard

Egor Ryzhov, Center

Thomas Bassong, Wing

Cam Miles, Guard

