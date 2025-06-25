FSU Basketball lands highly-coveted international center
Luke Loucks is continuing to build out his first roster as the new head coach of Florida State Men's Basketball. He held over two high-potential players from last year's roster, added seven transfers, and brought in two high school prospects.
With at least two spots to fill for the upcoming season, Loucks has now turned his attention overseas. They were believed to be chasing a few international prospects, and one just signed with the Seminoles.
READ MORE: 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Florida State wing Jamir Watkins
Florida State has landed the commitment of Egor Ryzhov, a 20-year-old 6-foot-11 center, who averaged 15.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 2.9 APG while competing in Russia's second division this year. He had drawn interest from Arkansas and Ole Miss, as well as other high-major schools, but the Seminoles were able to secure Ryzhov's commitment.
The Seminoles are no strangers to adding international big men, becoming famous for them under Leonard Hamilton, including, but not limited to, Solomon Alabi, Michael Ojo, Boris Bojanovsky, Christ Koumadje, Ike Obiagu, Tanor Ngom, and Balsa Koprivica.
Unlike most of those centers, though, Ryzhov isn't the towering backline defender FSU is known for, averaging only 0.8 blocked shots. He's a good playmaker, comfortable with the ball in his hands, and is much more athletic than you'd expect him to be, allowing him to be a lob threat. Loucks wants his centers to be skilled and good offensive rebounders. Ryzhov should fit in perfectly.
2025-26 Florida State Men's Basketball Roster
Robert McCray V, Guard
Kobe MaGee, Wing
LaJae Jones, Wing
Chauncey Wiggins, Forward
Alex Steen, Forward
Shahid Mohammad, Center
AJ Swinton, Wing
Alier Maluk, Forward
Martin Somerville, Guard
Egor Ryzhov, Center
Thomas Bassong, Wing
Cam Miles, Guard
READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball $47 million star traded in three-team deal with Celtics, Hawks
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok