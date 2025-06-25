Nole Gameday

FSU Basketball lands highly-coveted international center

Luke Loucks lands a Russian center to help round out the roster.

Austin Veazey

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025.
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Luke Loucks is continuing to build out his first roster as the new head coach of Florida State Men's Basketball. He held over two high-potential players from last year's roster, added seven transfers, and brought in two high school prospects.

With at least two spots to fill for the upcoming season, Loucks has now turned his attention overseas. They were believed to be chasing a few international prospects, and one just signed with the Seminoles.

Florida State has landed the commitment of Egor Ryzhov, a 20-year-old 6-foot-11 center, who averaged 15.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 2.9 APG while competing in Russia's second division this year. He had drawn interest from Arkansas and Ole Miss, as well as other high-major schools, but the Seminoles were able to secure Ryzhov's commitment.

The Seminoles are no strangers to adding international big men, becoming famous for them under Leonard Hamilton, including, but not limited to, Solomon Alabi, Michael Ojo, Boris Bojanovsky, Christ Koumadje, Ike Obiagu, Tanor Ngom, and Balsa Koprivica.

Unlike most of those centers, though, Ryzhov isn't the towering backline defender FSU is known for, averaging only 0.8 blocked shots. He's a good playmaker, comfortable with the ball in his hands, and is much more athletic than you'd expect him to be, allowing him to be a lob threat. Loucks wants his centers to be skilled and good offensive rebounders. Ryzhov should fit in perfectly.

2025-26 Florida State Men's Basketball Roster

Robert McCray V, Guard

Kobe MaGee, Wing

LaJae Jones, Wing

Chauncey Wiggins, Forward

Alex Steen, Forward

Shahid Mohammad, Center

AJ Swinton, Wing

Alier Maluk, Forward

Martin Somerville, Guard

Egor Ryzhov, Center

Thomas Bassong, Wing

Cam Miles, Guard

