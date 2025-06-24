Former FSU Basketball $47 million star traded in three-team deal with Celtics, Hawks
The NBA offseason has been ACTIVE. The NBA Finals just ended Sunday, with the OKC Thunder capturing a title after a dominant regular season, but there have already been multiple league-altering trades. Desmond Bane was sent to the Orlando Magic, Kevin Durant was sent to the Houston Rockets, and the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers exchanged Jrue Holiday and Anfernee Simons.
The Celtics were desperate to get below the second tax aprion, as the tax penalties for repeatedly being above it are severe. As part of their dismantling, they're having to trade away key pieces from their championship in 2024.
As part of their deconstruction, the Celtics just sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal. According to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, here are the full terms of the deal:
Hawks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, second-round pick
Celtics receive: Georges Niang, 2031 second-round pick
Brooklyn Nets receive: Terance Mann, 22nd overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft (via ATL)
The Nets were added as a third team to help offset salary costs, which is why they were given a first-round pick in the deal. Former Florida State standout Terance Mann just signed a contract for three years, $47 million, before the start of last season, and it kicks in this year. It's not seen as a valuable contract around the league, as he's now been traded twice since signing the deal. But he can still be a good player on the floor, a hard-nosed defender, and a valuable locker room leader
Mann was sent from the LA Clippers to the Hawks at the 2025 trade deadline in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic. In 30 games for the Hawks, Mann averaged 9.8 PPG and 3.1 RPG.
In a crazy world, Mann said he was actually born in a Brooklyn hospital, and now gets to return to New York, at least for now. The Nets aren't a great team and may try to turn him around in another trade, as they now have FIVE first-round picks in tomorrow's NBA Draft. It's unlikely they keep all of those.
Mann agreed to join Luke Loucks' new Florida State staff as an Assistant GM, a role he can do from anywhere and everywhere, helping connect the staff with former players and his connections around the country.
