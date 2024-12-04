FSU Basketball Falls in ACC/SEC Challenge to LSU, 85-75
Florida State played their first true road game of the season in the ACC/SEC challenge, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Both teams had just one loss entering this game, oddly, with LSU's coming to an ACC team (Pittsburgh) and FSU's coming to an SEC team (Florida). This was a good test for both teams early in the season.
This was a very physical game, especially early. Even as the others struggled to score early, Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin carried the load to keep the Seminoles in it, which they were doing with elite, physical defense.
After LSU started the game 2/3 from three-point range, they missed their next nine attempts from deep due to an FSU defense that was flying around the court. FSU would go on a 9-0 run with about five minutes to take a 30-23 lead thanks to five straight points from Chandler Jackson. It was a beautiful layup at the rim followed by a corner three, shot with no hesitation.
FSU would go into halftime with a 35-32 lead in about as even of a first half as you'll see. Both teams made 12 shots, had seven turnovers, 23 rebounds, eight offensive rebounds, and 16 points in the paint. The only difference was the 'Noles made a few more free throws.
It was a poor start to the second half for Florida State, reverting to some bad habits from last year with sloppy turnovers and poor defensive communication on the weak, leading to easy LSU points. That seven-point FSU lead quickly turned into a nine-point LSU lead just six minutes into the half.
Florida State just couldn't get enough offense going. Through the first three four-minute periods, they were just 9/26 from the floor, while LSU was 11/22, and the Tigers were up 66-56. That would be the theme for the rest of the half, as LSU would go on to win 85-75.
Here are three takeaways from this loss as the ACC has already lost the ACC/SEC Challenge.
1. Not Enough Forced Turnovers
While the offense was disappointing, Florida State gets points by forcing steals and getting out in transition, and LSU came into the game loose with the ball. Florida State forcing just 11 turnovers isn't going to cut it for either side of the ball with this team.
2. Jamir Watkins Has to Be Better
Jamir Watkins had 13 points but shot just 6/19 from the floor and didn't have the greatest body language. I think the double-technical foul early in the game kind of rattled him. He started the game fine; that technical happened, and he was a much different player. He never really recovered from that, and he has to be better.
3. Malique Ewin Keeps Improving
Malique Ewin was incredible for FSU, finishing with 17 points and 17 rebounds, 11 offensively. He just keeps getting better and better, and he played about as well as you could hope in a game like this. That'll be big in ACC play.
