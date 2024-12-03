BREAKING: 6-foot-5 Wide Receiver Teriq Mallory Flips To Florida State From West Virginia
Florida State entered the fall with three wide receivers committed in its 2025 class. A few months later, the Seminoles found themselves back to square one and forced to pivot to other options.
In late November, FSU extended a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver Teriq Mallory, who was committed to West Virginia at the time. Mallory was in Tallahassee for an official visit this past weekend. He wrapped up his trip to campus around the same time the Mountaineers fired head coach Neal Brown.
That was all it took for Mallory to reconsider his decision ahead of the Early Signing Period. On Tuesday evening, Mallory announced he was flipping from West Virginia to Florida State. The Seminoles are adding a potential diamond in the rough with elite size (6-foot-5) despite not officially having a wide receivers coach in the fold. The program fired Ron Dugans in November prior to the conclusion of his sixth season at FSU.
During his senior season, Mallory caught 49 passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns. He also played on the defensive side of the ball, totaling 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception. Mallory had four games of 100+ yards, including a season-high eight catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on October 19.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 1132 overall prospect, the No. 162 WR, and the No. 13 recruit in Connecticut in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Mallory, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 53 to No. 45 in the country. Mallory is the second wide receiver pledge in Tribe25, joining three-star JUCO pass-catcher Jordan Scott.
The Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday, December 4 and lasts through Friday, December 6.
