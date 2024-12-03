Former FSU Head Coach Listed As Potential Candidate For Open West Virginia Job
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been fired after going 6-6 in his sixth season with the program. Some notable names currently on the sidelines, including Jacksonville State and former Michigan head coach Rich Rodriguez and Liberty head Jamey Chadwell, have been floated for the position in Morgantown. However, former Texas A&M and Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher could be in the mix, according to ESPN. Fisher is from Clarksburg, West Virginia.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said this of the national championship-winning coach:
“He's out of coaching and sitting on a historic pile of buyout money, but Fisher likely will find his way back to the sideline. The Clarksburg, West Virginia, native could return home and bring national championship credentials and buzz to WVU. But Fisher is also 11 years removed from his national title team at Florida State, and he dramatically underachieved with Texas A&M, which paid more than $75 million to fire him. Fisher, 59, wouldn't have the same resources in Morgantown, and he would need to sell Baker on a stronger plan for staffing, talent acquisition and other areas.”- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
During his time in Tallahassee, Fisher went 83-23 (48-16 ACC) with a BCS national championship, three ACC titles, and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2014.
However, Jimbo’s time in College Station ended 10 games into his sixth season. He finished with a 45-25 record (27-21 SEC).
Florida State, Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, and West Virginia have always had a not-so-distant connection as Bowden left WVU for FSU in the early 70s while Fisher hails from the state.
Perhaps some connections will be relied upon should Fisher be offered the job in Morgantown.
