Mike Norvell Reveals Standout Freshmen After FSU Football's First Week of Spring

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first week of spring camp on Friday, marking their first day in full pads as they gear up for a rebound season under seventh-year head coach Mike Norvell. With plenty of moving parts this offseason, the first look at FSU's incoming freshmen class has Norvell excited about what is to come.

Following Friday's session, Norvell met with the media and was quick to point out players in #Tribe26 who stood out this past week.

Freshmen Making Early Impressions

Franklin Whitley | Instagram.com

FSU brought in a top 20 recruiting class last cycle and will likely lean heavily on some of the talented incoming freshmen and underclassmen. Former three-star prospect linebackers Karon Maycock and Daylen Green are stepping up at the linebacker position alongside Noah LaVallee.

"I really like these freshmen. We've got a couple of freshmen that are there," Norvell said. Noah LaVallee has been good through three days. He forced a fumble there on the first day. Today, he had a couple of open field tackles and was putting pads on people. You see Karon and Daylen. I think it's a really good group."

Also standing out is former four-star prospect defensive linemen Franklin Whitley and Earnest Rankins. Whitley was ranked No. 32 at his position in the country last recruiting cycle, with Rankins coming in at No. 34.

"I think Franklin Whitley has been somebody the first couple of days that you saw," Norvell continued. "He's still very new to the game, but you saw just natural strength. To be able to extend and get guys off of you. Today I saw Ernest Rankings really flash a few times, and that was something that was encouraging. We've got big expectations for him."

FSU Legacy Showing Promise

Devin Carter | Instagram.com

Legacy wide receiver Devin Carter has also stood out to Norvell. Carter's father, Dexter Carter, played at Florida State from 1986 to 1989, then won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft.

Norvell said that his speed and ball skills have shown early and that he believes his competitiveness and love for the game have also shown.

"He's a guy who has great speed and ball skills. I think he can be a really good route runner in what his capabilities show, but he's a good worker. He really loves the game. You could tell he's a technician of the game. He puts a lot of investment in that, but also extremely competitive."

If the first week is any indication, Florida State's incoming freshmen could begin carving out their opportunities as spring camp rolls on.

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