FSU Basketball lands big man for seventh transfer this cycle

It's been a while since Luke Loucks and Florida State added to his first roster. After a hot stretch in April of landing multiple valued transfers and high school targets, things had cooled off for the last month or so as they figured out how to round out the roster.
Adding some size down low became a priority for the team, as they only had Alier Maluk and Alex Steen as their bigs, but Steen is 6'9" and Maluk still needs to add some size. They hosted Queens transfer Malcolm Wilson on a visit before pivoting in another direction.
Florida State has landed Shahid Muhammad, a 6'10" and 205-pound transfer big man who spent last season at UMass. In 12.5 MPG, he averaged 3.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and an impressive 1.5 BPG. He posted a block rate of 13.2% which would've ranked in the top five nationally had he played enough minutes.
Muhammad started his career at Seton Hall, playing a total of 20 minutes in ten games. He then spent his sophomore season at the College of Southern Idaho (JUCO), setting a program record for blocks with 106 in 30 games.
This is Florida State's seventh transfer of the cycle, as Muhammad joins Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), Alex Steen (Florida Southern), LaJae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Kobe MaGee (Drexel), Martin Somerville (UMass-Lowell), and Robert McCray V (Jacksonville).
Loucks still has at least two open roster spots for the 2025-26 season, but one spot is believed to be going to an international big man that hasn't been announced. The last spot could go between a few different positions, but the rosters could still go up to 15 spots depending on the current House settlement that is still pending.
