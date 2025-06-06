Elite QB abruptly changes plans, cancels Florida State visit
The tides can changely quick on the recruiting trail in college football.
Florida State has been searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26 after parting ways with four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel in January. Since then, the Seminoles have mainly focused their attention on three prospects; five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Landon Duckworth, and four-star Jaden O'Neal.
Just last week, FSU was feeling good after Henderson locked in an official visit to Tallahassee. The Seminoles were expected to get a shot at the longtime Houston commitment from June 6-8.
However, in an abrupt change, Henderson has canceled his trip to Tallahassee and locked down his recruitment with the Cougars. He revealed the news on Thursday, just days before he was scheduled to be at Florida State.
This is certainly disappointing for the Seminoles, especially considering they were already eliminated by four-star Bowe Bentley.
At this stage of the cycle, Duckworth and O'Neal are Florida State's most realistic options. Duckworth has been trending to South Carolina while O'Neal remains committed to Oklahoma. With that being said, if Bentley chooses the Sooners, the Seminoles' odds of flipping O'Neal would rise.
As a junior, Henderson completed 175/263 passes for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 341 yards and seven scores on the ground. Henderson participated in the Navy All-American Bowl and was named the MVP of the game after completing 3/5 passes for 148 yards and a 91-yard touchdown.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 3 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a quarterback to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
