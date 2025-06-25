2025 NBA Draft Profile: Florida State wing Jamir Watkins
The 2025 NBA Draft, now spanning two nights, will start on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST for the first round and on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST for the second. The Florida State Seminoles have one player who entered this year's draft: senior Jamir Watkins.
Watkins started his career at VCU, spending three seasons there, missing a season due to a torn ACL, before spending his final two years at Florida State. He blossomed into a star in Tallahassee, averaging 17.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.6 SPG in his 65 games, making All-ACC Second Team in his final year (he should have been All-ACC his first season too, but I digress).
He tried testing the NBA Draft process after his first season at FSU and tested the transfer portal again, but decided to return to the Seminoles for what became Leonard Hamilton's final season as a head coach in his legendary career, and Watkins loved playing for Coach Hamilton.
If Watkins is drafted, he'd be Florida State's first draft pick since the 2021 NBA Draft, when FSU had Scottie Barnes go 4th, Balsa Koprivica 57th, and RaiQuan Gray 59th. It would give Coach Hamilton his 18th and final NBA draft selection in his tenure.
The three-point shot never really developed for Watkins, shooting just 32.1% from three on nearly six attempts per game last season, but I do know he dealt with a minor shoulder injury in November and December. He'll be able to hang his hat on his secondary ball-handling and playmaking, elite on-ball defense, and ability to get downhill and get to the free-throw line. His 183 free throws made and 245 both led the ACC last season, while ranking in the top 15 nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Those attributes alone will make him a draftable prospect. But where will he go?
Here is a comprehensive list of Big Board Rankings, Mock Drafts, visits he's taken, player comparisons, and NBA Combine data as I try to predict where he'll end up.
Jamir Watkins NBA Combine Data
BODY MEASUREMENTS
Height without shoes: 6'5"
Weight: 214.6 pounds
Wingspan: 6'11.25"
Standing Reach: 8'6.5"
Hand Length: 9.25"
Hand width: 9.75"
ATHLETICISM
Lane Agility: 11.19 seconds
Shuttle Run: 3.21 seconds
Three-Quarter Sprint: 3.14 seconds
Standing Vertical Leap: 31.5 inches
Max Vertical Leap: 37.5 inches
SHOOTING DRILLS
Off-Dribble: 16/30
Spot-Up: 16/25
3PT Star: 18/25
3PT Side: 17/29
Free Throw: 10/10
Scrimmage Game 1 Stats: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 fouls, 2/7 FG, 2/3 3PT, 6/6 FT
Scrimmage Game 2 State: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 1 block, 3 TOs, 4 fouls, 8/13 FG, 2/6 3PT, 5/7 FT
Watkins' draft stock skyrocketed due to his second scrimmage. 5 steals combined with the playmaking and scoring with his length was eye-popping, taking him from a barely fringe draftable guy to someone who should be drafted in the top half of the second round.
Jamir Watkins Big Board Rankings
Jonathan Givony, ESPN, (DraftExpress): 36th
"Few players helped themselves at the NBA combine as much as Watkins as he brought physicality and high-level intensity defensively while making plays all over the court. Turning 24 in early July, his NBA-ready frame and tools give him an immediate skill he can hang his hat on, but finding a way to score consistently in the half court will be essential to him sticking long term."
John Hollinger, The Athletic: 32nd
"Watkins got scouts’ attention at the combine with his suffocating ball pressure, and the tape shows this was not a one-off event. He had some of the best one-on-one defensive tape of any player in this cycle, especially in the second half the season. Watkins picks up full court, has pesky hands for steals and walls off drivers to draw charges. He can play close and still beat his man to the spot laterally, like this.
"Watkins can get a little overzealous and pick up fouls; his rate of 5.8 personals per 100 possessions is a lot for a wing. But he should be a defensive stopper from the word go.
"I can’t put him higher than this, however, because of worries about whether his offense will come along for the ride. Watkins played a high-usage role at Florida State but still may be a fifth option as a pro, which should ease some of the transition. That said, he shot 32.5 percent from 3 for his college career and had more turnovers than assists. He wasn’t a whole lot better inside the arc; while there is enough size and athleticism to create shots and he can make some cross-court passes out of pick-and-roll, the overall feel for scoring and playmaking just isn’t NBA-caliber.
"Nonetheless, Watkins seemed to show at the combine that he had bought into the idea of being a defensive monster and worrying about the offense later. He could be an impact energy guy right away if it all clicks."
Sam Boone, CBS Sports: 59th
"Watkins would have been a top-15 transfer target if he opted for one final year in college, but instead is determined to try and get drafted after spending four seasons in college, the two most previous with FSU. He's a small forward with glue-guy potential if he lands in the right spot."
Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports: 34th
"Watkins is a versatile player who can run the show, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. But the development of his jumper is stuck in quicksand, which raises questions about his ability to excel in a less prominent on-ball role."
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: 34th
"It has become easier to picture a disruptive NBA defender after watching Jamir Watkins strip ball-handlers and blow up plays from off the ball during May's scouting combine scrimmages in Chicago.
"There should be a big second-round market for a 215-pound wing who guards multiple positions, finishes through contact and can provide secondary playmaking."
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: 54th
"Watkins certainly looks the part of an NBA wing, but these are the kinds of players I tend to be skeptical of. He’s not really great at anything by league standards right now. He isn’t quite good enough as a shooter, and he’s not good enough with the ball that you’re going to put it in his hands and allow him to attack. Defensively, he’s good, but I wouldn’t say he has massive upside based on the Florida State tape. He’s physical and strong athletically, but there isn’t much in the way of true explosiveness. I like that he’s strong and has a low center of gravity, and maybe the defense can become a real calling card with a reduced load on the offensive end. Still, I see him as a clear two-way player this year because I don’t know what exactly I can bank on from him at the NBA level."
Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: 42nd
"The two traits that stand out with Jamir Watkins are his size on the wing and defensive versatility. So far, Watkins has reportedly worked out for the Timberwolves, Raptors, Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers. All of these teams, except the Cavs, own a pick in the 31-40 range of the second round."
Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: 59th
Average Big Board Position: 44th
Jamir Watkins Mock Draft Roundup
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN: 38th overall, San Antonio Spurs
Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports: 34th overall, Charlotte Hornets
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: 50th overall, New York Knicks
Sports Illustrated: 40th overall, Washington Wizards (pick has now been traded to New Orleans Pelicans)
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: 40th overall, New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: 37th overall, Detroit Pistons
James Fletcher, On3: 38th overall, San Antonio Spurs
Average Draft Position: 40th
Jamir Watkins Player Comparisons
Sam Boone, CBS Sports: Maurice Harkless
Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports: Caris LeVert, Dalano Banton
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Caris LeVert
RotoWire.com: Caris LeVert, Deni Avdija, Gordon Hayward
Jamir Watkins Known/Reported Draft Visits/Workout (and their picks)
Minnesota Timberwolves: 17th, 31st
Toronto Raptors: 9th, 39th
Washington Wizards: 6th, 18th (they just traded the 40th overall pick)
Cleveland Cavaliers: 49th, 58th
Milwaukee Bucks: 47th
Charlotte Hornets: 4th, 33rd, 34th
Miami Heat: 20th
Jamir Watkins NBA Draft Prediction
The second round of the NBA Draft is absolutely impossible to predict. Most of those picks will change hands throughout the event, probably multiple times, so there's no guarantee a team that likes Watkins will still be in that spot.
I believe the Toronto Raptors like him a lot, though, and their pick at 39th fits right in with his average big board and mock draft positioning. If they pass on him or move out of the pick, the Milwaukee Bucks at 47th also make sense. They need cheap, NBA-ready talent with their expensive roster, and they also need talent on the perimeter. Those would be my guesses.
