FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
Florida State picked up their first road win of the 2024-25 season on Monday night, beating the rival Miami Hurricanes 80-65. FSU has dominated this series as of late, making this their 13th win in the last 14 games between these two teams. FSU was an underdog entering this game despite Miami being 4-10 on the season and the Seminoles being 10-4.
As part of this dominating win in Coral Gables, the Seminoles set a program record. Per Jeff Culhane, the Voice of the Seminoles, they had 26 assists on 32 made baskets, marking the most assists FSU has ever had in a road ACC game. It couldn't have come at a better time, as this marked the Seminoles' first road win of the season.
Florida State can thank Daquan Davis for a large portion of those assists, as the freshman guard had ten assists and just one turnover in his first road rivalry game. Justin Thomas (four assists), Jamir Watkins (three), Taylor Bol Bowen (three), Malique Ewin (three), and Bostyn Holt (two) all had multiple assists as well to contribute to this feat.
26 assists on 32 field goals (81.25%) is also the fourth-highest assist rate for any Leonard Hamilton team dating back to 2011. Davis became the first Seminole with 10+ assists in a game since RayQuan Evans against NC State in February 2022.
Florida State is now 11-4 on the season and 2-2 in ACC play. They have a tough matchup on Saturday, playing on the road against the Clemson Tigers, a place they haven't won in since 2019.
