Deion Sanders Listed As Potential Next Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach
Former Florida State star and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders could be on the move yet again. After the Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce, CBS Sports placed Sanders on a top-five list of potential coaching hires to replace Pierce.
With the departure of Heisman-winning defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter as well as his two sons, Shedeur (who is projected by some to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) and Shilo, the time to make the move to the pros could now for Deion if the Raiders want him.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote this regarding the potential of Deion Sanders in Vegas:
“The former NFL icon is the face of Colorado football, having now brought his glitzy personality to two different college programs, but with his son, Shedeur, set to enter the pros at quarterback, who's to say he won't take calls? The Raiders have been tied to the younger Sanders for a while considering their dire need for help under center, and the Las Vegas area feels like it fits the Sanders brand to a tee.”- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
The other four names on the list include Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Since taking over Colorado, Deion transformed a program from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in just two seasons. As long as he has success in Boulder, Sanders will likely be a hot name during head coaching searches.
