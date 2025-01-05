Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
Florida State is adding a productive and explosive veteran wide receiver to the roster.
On Sunday, Tennessee wide receiver transfer Squirrel White announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. He was recently on campus for two full days, giving White the opportunity to meet with the coaching staff and learn how he will be utilized by the Seminoles.
White spent the last three years playing in the SEC for the Volunteers. He put together an impressive tenure with the program, totaling 131 receptions for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns in 38 appearances, with 25 starts. White averages 12.7 yards per catch and has experience as a punt returner. He has five games of 100+ receiving yards and four contests where he grabbed nine or more receptions.
This past season, White finished third in receiving on a team that made the College Football Playoff, catching 34 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-high five catches for 71 yards in a 23-17 victory against Florida on October 12. White was credited with a drop-rate of just 5.6% on 54 targets.
A year earlier, White led the Volunteers with a career-best 67 catches for 803 yards and two touchdowns. White had three games of 100+ receiving yards that season. His top performance in a game came in a win against Tennessee-Martin in 2022 where he reeled in five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
White stands at 5-foot-10, 167 pounds, and has one season of eligibility remaining. He chose the Seminoles over programs such as Oregon and North Carolina. White will have a chance to slide into a starting role in the slot after Ja'Khi Douglas graduated and Destyn Hill transferred.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. The program also landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson.
Last month, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
White is the 16th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon, former North Carolina linebacker Caleb LaVallee, former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs, former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, and former Memphis linebacker Elijah Herring.
