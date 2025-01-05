Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
Florida State is retooling its linebacker room through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are making another addition to the position group as the defense plans to transition to a 3-3-5 multiple scheme under new defensive coordinator Tony White.
On Sunday, Memphis linebacker transfer Elijah Herring announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Herring was on campus for a visit to learn about his role in FSU's revamped defense and establish a bond with the coaching staff.
This past season at Memphis, Herring appeared in 11 games, making one start, and recorded 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. He had a season-best ten tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 24-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State on September 28.
Herring was on the field for 710 snaps and graded out at 69.0 according to PFF. He was outstanding against the run, posting an 87.3 run defense grade. Herring did miss 16% of his tackles and committed two penalties.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Football Staff Member Returning To Tallahassee
The Georgia native began his time at the college level as a three-star prospect at Tennessee in 2022. He was a reserve as a true freshman before taking on a starting role his sophomore year. In 2023, Herring posted a career-high 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Herring appeared in 25 games, making 11 starts, during his two seasons with the Volunteers. He recorded 91 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. Herring has nearly 1,700 snaps of experience between his time with Tennessee and Memphis.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He'll have an opportunity to compete for a starting role this spring.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period. The program recently landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson and North Carolina linebacker transfer Caleb LaVallee.
Herring is the 15th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon, former North Carolina linebacker Caleb LaVallee, former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs, and former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books