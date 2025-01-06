Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
Florida State has made another coaching move this offseason with the addition of former Samford quarterback analyst and recruiting coordinator Brendan Bognar. Bognar has ties to FSU's new offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, where the two worked together at UCF as an assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive analyst from 2022-23.
He helped the Knights to back-to-back top-10 finishes in total offense during his time in central Florida and has made previous stops at Troy, Samford, and UCF after walking on at Murray State and eventually earning a scholarship as a quarterback with the Racers.
Bognar served as a graduate assistant coach at Troy during the 2021 season, focusing on the Trojans’ quarterbacks, who averaged 238.7 passing yards per game. In the spring of 2022, he briefly took on the role of inside receivers and tight ends coach at Samford. In his first season with the program in 2020, Bognar held the role of lead offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach, contributing to an offense that averaged an impressive 40.3 points per game.
There has been a strong push in off-field roles for the 'Noles as they recently brought on former Colorado and FAMU recruiting coordinator Devin Rispress and another familiar face in Cooper Williams who spent a season with Missouri. They've also added at least one former off-field staffer from Nebraska, Jack Potenza.
There will likely be more additions to the staff and Bognar will only help bolster head coach Mike Norvell's off-field regime as they look to bounce back from a subpar 2-10 season.
It is believed Bognar will be filling the position that senior offensive analyst Austin Tucker held last season. Tucker has been with Norvell during all five of his seasons at Florida State and was named assistant wide receivers coach earlier this offseason.
