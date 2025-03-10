FSU Basketball star Jamir Watkins recognized on All-ACC team
Florida State is getting ready to tip off in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday against the Syracuse Orange, the final set of games before Leonard Hamilton steps aside to usher in the Luke Loucks era. In preparation for this week's festivities, the ACC released its annual Honors, including All-ACC Teams.
Landing on the All-ACC Second Team was Jamir Watkins, who received 150 points, the 10th-most points among ACC players. He was the only Seminole represented for any award, as Malique Ewin wasn't even on the ballot for the All-ACC teams despite averaging 14.4 PPG and 7.8 RPG and leading the ACC in field goal percentage.
Watkins averaged 18.5 PPG and 5.5 RPG for Florida State this season. He was joined by UNC's RJ Davis, Notre Dame's Markus Burton, Clemson's Ian Schieffelin, and Duke's Kon Knueppel on the Second Team. First Team features Duke's Cooper Flagg (won Player of the Year), Stanford's Maxime Raynaud, Louisville's Chucky Hepburn, Clemson's Chase Hunter, and Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis.
This is a well-deserved honor for Watkins, who was snubbed from the lists last year and only finished as an honorable mention. Former Seminole Matthew Cleveland was the first Honorable Mention with 49 points.
