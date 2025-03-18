New York Giants showing major interest in former Florida State quarterback, ex-No. 1 pick
Nearly ten years have passed since former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston heard his name called at the top of the 2015 NFL Draft. Since then, Winston has gone through a collision course that took him through Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and, most recently, Cleveland.
Tabbed as the backup to Deshaun Watson to begin 2024, Winston was thrust into action due to injury. He had some extremely exciting moments, including a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football where he went viral for celebrating in the snow following the contest.
In total, Winston appeared in seven games and made seven starts, completing 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
The former No. 1 overall pick turned NFL veteran is picking up interest on the free agent market as he searches for his third home in as many years. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Winston is expected to visit with the New York Giants on Tuesday.
The Giants finally moved on from longtime starter Daniel Jones during the middle of the season and are now exploring other options. Aaron Rodgers is in the mix along with Winston, Joe Flacco, and Russell Wilson.
New York holds the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could very well decide to select a quarterback. Winston is still in the hunt for a starting role but he's also proven to be valuable as a mentor and stopgap starter.
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
