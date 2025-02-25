Leonard Hamilton discusses FSU star forward's injury against North Carolina
Florida State lost a high-scoring affair to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night, losing 96-85 at home. FSU was in it for most of the game, but an injury to one of their best players made it difficult for them to have success.
Star center Malique Ewin went to the locker room early in the second half after appearing to turn his ankle. When he tried to come back in the game a few minutes later, he immediately had to check back out, and he could be seen on the bench grabbing at his foot. He wouldn't check back in after that and had to be helped around when the team was in a huddle.
Leonard Hamilton spoke to the media after the game about Ewin's injury and provided some clarity about what happened.
"He didn't turn his ankle, I can't give you a real assessment. Some soreness in his foot. I'm sure they'll have an MRI tomorrow. He tried to go back in," Hamilton said.
Ewin hadn't done too much by the time he left with his injury, having just four points, three assists, and two rebounds, but he's gotten a lot of his production this season in the second half of games.
FSU desperately needed his passing out of the post and scoring ability but had to defer to freshman Alier Maluk instead, who couldn't hold up on the glass. UNC dominated the rebounding margin 35-21, including 13 offensive rebounds leading to 24 second-chance points. A lot of those happened with Ewin out of the game.
Florida State would love to have Ewin back soon as they hit the home stretch. They have three regular-season games remaining in Leonard Hamilton's tenure as head coach (at Duke, at Virginia, vs. SMU) and then have the ACC Tournament. Ewin would be critical in any and all of those games, as he's had an All-ACC caliber season, averaging 14 PPG and 7.8 RPG while also being a tremendous passer.
