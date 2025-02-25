Former FSU CB Azareye'h Thomas flying up in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft
In the latest 2025 first-round mock draft from ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr., former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas is projected to go to the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 23. This is perhaps the highest Thomas' stock has risen as the NFL Combine begins today.
READ MORE: Latest Florida State commit announces official visit plans, including trips to other schools
Kiper wrote this of the Packers' potential pick and Azareye'h Thomas in his article:
"Thomas was getting some notice after the Senior Bowl, and he's probably going to get some more after the combine. His speed and length are standout traits, and he uses them to make plays on the ball; he broke up 17 passes over the past two seasons. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley would love Thomas in his zone-heavy coverage schemes where he can break on the ball and halt pass catchers before they tack on yards after the catch. And if Green Bay moves on from the oft-injured Jaire Alexander, there's going to be a big hole at the position."- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN NFL Draft Analyst
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
As for another notable portion of Kiper's first-round mock draft, he predicts former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will go to the New York Jets at pick No. 7. That could be bad news for former Florida State QB Jordan Travis who has faced setbacks rehabilitating his lower leg injury since it occurred in November 2023. Travis was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn