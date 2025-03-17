Leonard Hamilton era officially ends as FSU Basketball is excluded from NIT Tournament
The Leonard Hamilton era is officially over at Florida State after 23 years. After falling to Syracuse in the opening round of the ACC Tournament last week, it seemed the season was over with the team and players posting season recaps on social media, but they were still eligible for the NIT Tournament.
The NIT Bracket was revealed on Sunday night and the Florida State Seminoles were nowhere to be found. They were seen on some NIT bracketologies in the last few weeks, but they seem to want to start the Luka Loucks era as soon as possible.
Coach Hamilton ends his Florida State tenure with a 490-296 overall record, and he is one of just four coaches in ACC history with 200+ ACC regular season wins, along with Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. The late-2010s could be remembered as the golden age of Florida State Basketball, as the teams were consistently great, but COVID-19 canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament ruined his best chance at a Final Four and national championship, one of the few blemishes of his illustrious and trail-blazing career.
Florida State introduced Luke Loucks as the successor to Coach Hamilton on the Sunday and Monday before the ACC Tournament, and he was in attendance for Hamilton's final game in Charlotte. With the transfer portal officially opening on March 24th and Loucks wanting to assemble his coaching staff, it makes sense to turn the page to the next chapter of the program.
Coach Loucks said in his introductory press conference he wouldn't comment (or, essentially, announce official hirings) on a new coaching staff until Florida State's season was over out of respect for the remaining staff. With the season over and about a week until the portal opens, it gives him some time to finalize his staff and put together a cohesive plan.
