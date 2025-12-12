FSU football, Georgia Bulldogs could move 2028 matchup to neutral site

Florida State and Georgia fans will undoubtedly remember the 2023 season and the 63-3 shellacking in the Orange Bowl that marked the last time the two teams met.

While those circumstances raised issues that have continued through the College Football Playoff era, with players and now teams opting out of bowl games, marquee matchups between powerhouse programs continue to draw attention from the national fanbase.

A Rematch in 2028

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (right) shakes hands with Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell (left) after the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Seminoles and the Bulldogs are scheduled for a home-and-home matchup on September 4, 2027, inside Doak Campbell Stadium, with the next game in the series set to take place in Athens, Georgia, the following year.

However, that is subject to change, and there is a chance the two teams will meet in Tampa, Florida, as the discussions are "ongoing."

If that happens, the home-and-home series would likely be altered to one neutral-site meeting.

"The teams are looking at playing in the 2028 season in Tampa," Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald wrote.

Signature matchups to start the season are no strangers to both teams, as Florida State opened its 2025 campaign by defeating No. 8 Alabama. Although Georgia opened its season against Marshall and Austin Peay, it immediately went into conference play with a win over Tennessee and a loss to the Crimson Tide.

Strengthening of Schedules

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell waits to run on the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Both the SEC and the ACC recently moved to nine-game conference schedules in an attempt to increase revenue, build stronger CFP resumes, and replace weaker non-conference games with more compelling matchups against tougher opponents.

READ MORE: FSU football hires DB coach Brandon Harris: How does the move grade out?

Per the report, Georgia has already cancelled two home-and-home series with Louisville and N.C. State. They will likely not suffer any financial repercussions for the rescheduling with FSU in 2027.

"Georgia announced this week it has cancelled home-and-home series with Louisville in 2026 and 2027 and N.C. State in 2033 and 2034. That came with the SEC going to a nine-game schedule starting in 2026 and the ACC also moving to nine games."

Florida State opens 2026 against New Mexico State in Week 0 on August 29 before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a much-anticipated rematch against the Crimson Tide.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News