Sacramento Kings assistant coach to follow Luke Loucks to Florida State

Coach Loucks continues to build out his new staff at Florida State.

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jim Moran against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Luke Loucks is continuing to build his new staff as he has stepped in as the new head coach at Florida State. He's brought in an entirely new staff with a lot of FSU and NBA connections, and now he's added another strong NBA piece.

Mark Haynes of the Sacramento Observer has reported that Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jim Moran will follow Coach Loucks and become an assistant at Florida State. This will be Moran's first college coaching opportunity, but he'll be FSU's Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands in-state commitment from former Temple signee

Moran was only with Loucks for this season, joining the Kings prior to the 2024-25 season. Before that, he was the first head coach for the Rip City Remix, the G-League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, spending one year there. He's also been an assistant with the Trail Blazers (2015-2021) and Detroit Pistons (2021-2023). He started his coaching career as a player development coach with the Maine Red Claws (former G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics) before becoming the associate video coordinator for the Trail Blazers.

Sacramento's season just ended on Wednesday night/Thursday morning in the NBA's Play-In Tournament at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings have gone through major changes this season besides just Coach Loucks leaving, as they fired head coach Mike Brown in December, traded away star De'Aaron Fox, and parted ways with General Manager Monte McNair at season's end.

While with the Remix, Moran crossed paths with Chris Kent, who is now Florida State's Player Development/Assistant Coach.

Moran had a strong playing career, starring at William & Mary, where he was a two-time All-Conference selection. He played for the Irish national team from 2001-2006 and had a lengthy career overseas, even getting his jersey retired by Spain's Gran Canaria in the Liga ACB. He won five straight regional championships while playing for Gran Canaria.

A random fun fact, Florida State actually has a Jim Moran College (unrelated), the nation's first School of Entrepreneurship at a public university. You can read more about that Jim Moran on FSU's website HERE.

Coach Loucks is still in the process of building out Florida State's roster, sitting with nine players currently: AJ Swinton, Alier Maluk, Robert McCray V (Jacksonville), Kobe MaGee (Drexel), LaJae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), Alex Steen (Florida Southern), Thomas Bassong (Overtime Elite), and Cam Miles (IMG Academy).

Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks
Florida State’s new head basketball coach Luke Loucks introduces himself, shares his beliefs and coaching style during a press conference Monday, March 10, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State's Basketball Staff

Luke Loucks - Head Coach (Last stop: Sacramento Kings)

Jim Moran - Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator (Sacramento Kings)

Amorrow Morgan - Assistant Coach (Cal)

Michael Fly - Assistant Coach (Jacksonville University)

Chris Kent - Player Development/Assistant Coach (Rip City Remix)

READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball assistant coach takes new job with Miami Hurricanes

