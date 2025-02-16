Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks attends FSU-Clemson basketball game amid coaching rumors
Florida State announced that legendary men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton would be stepping down at season's end, ending a 23-year tenure in Tallahassee. He's one of the true trailblazers of the sport; college basketball won't be the same without him. And trying to find someone to fill his shoes will be difficult, but Athletic Director Michael Alford has a head start of a few weeks.
One of the names that was instantly connected with the job is Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks, who was the starting point guard on Florida State's first ACC Championship team in 2012. He was in Tallahassee during the summer for an undisclosed reason, but with the NBA currently at the All-Star Break, Loucks had some extra time on his hands.
READ MORE: Clemson leads wire-to-wire in dominant 72-46 win over FSU Basketball
Chris Nee of Noles 247Sports reported that Luke Loucks was at Saturday's game in Tallahassee between Florida State and Clemson, a game that the Tigers dominated 72-46. Loucks attended the game in Michael Alford's box.
This could be a full circle moment, as the first head coach of Florida State men's basketball was a man named Don Loucks. The relation, if any, is unclear, but that's not nothing.
After a four-year professional career, Luke Loucks has been a coach in the NBA for the last nine seasons, starting as a Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach with the Golden State Warriors from 2016-2021, joining the Phoenix Suns as a Basketball Strategy Coach for the 2021-22 season, and has been an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings since, being their defensive coordinator this season. He's also been an assistant coach/player development coach for the Nigerian Basketball team in 2020.
While there are some reservations about coaches going from the NBA to college with zero previous college coaching experience, there are reasons to like Loucks between his connections to the program, his history with winning teams in the NBA, and his youth, as he's just 34 years old.
A few other names have been connected to the job, such as another former FSU point guard and NBA assistant, Sam Cassell, but he says he hasn't been contacted by Florida State yet. Loucks was connected to the opening as soon as Hamilton's retirement was announced, and he's likely the favorite to land the job.
READ MORE: Florida State to hold Leonard Hamilton Day to honor legendary coach in home finale
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2024-25 season.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry