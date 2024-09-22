20 Notes Regarding Florida State's Victory Over Cal Football
Florida State responded from a second-half deficit to defeat the California Golden Bears in Tallahassee on Saturday night. The Seminoles are now 1-3 (1-2 ACC) with a trip to SMU coming up next weekend.
Here are 20 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- In the first meeting against Cal, Florida State improved to 4-2 all-time against teams from the state of California and 2-0 in Doak Campbell Stadium. It was the Bears first game as a member of the ACC.
- FSU improved to 3-1 against teams playing their first conference game in the ACC. The Seminoles also defeated Boston College in 2005 and Pitt in 2013.
- The Seminoles defense tallied a season-high 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss. The 7.0 sacks are the most for any Mike Norvell-coached team and ties his high at Florida State from the 2023 ACC Championship Game win over Louisville. The 12.0 TFLs are the most for FSU since recording 14.0 against the Cardinals.
- Patrick Payton set career-highs with 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Joshua Farmer added 1.0 sack and a career-high 3.5 TFL, while Marvin Jones Jr. added 2.0 sacks, also a career high.
- Edwin Joseph recorded his first career interception and ended Cal's comeback with a fourth-down sack (split with Darrell Jackson Jr.) late in the fourth quarter. Joseph's interception was FSU's second of the season.
- Cal entered the game with only two turnovers on the year.
- Quindarrius Jones had all 3 of FSU's pass breakups - on the same drive in the second quarter. They were Jones' first career PBUs and the most for a Seminole this season.
- Shyheim Brown led Florida State with 11 tackles, his second game this year with double-digit tackles.
- Ja'Khi Douglas caught 4 passes for 86 yards, including the game-winning 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Douglas caught three passes - all on third down - for 70 yards on the touchdown drive.
- Lawrance Toafili opened the scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, his 18th career touchdown and 14th career rushing score, both tops at FSU among active Noles. He rushed 14 times in the first half - tying his previous career-high rush attempts in a game - and finished with 80 yards on 17 carries.
- DJ Uiagalelei threw for 177 yards and a touchdown. For his career, Uiagalelei has thrown for 10,062 yards and is one of five active players to throw for 10,000 yards.
- Sophomore linebacker Blake Nichelson started his third straight game and set a career high with 8 tackles.
- Jalen Brown caught a 16-yard pass on FSU's second drive of the game, the longest of his career. Brown's 29 receiving yards were a career high.
- Alex Mastromanno averaged 49.7 yards on six punts, including punts of 56, 56 and 52 yards and a 40-yard punt that was downed at the 2-yard line. He entered the week with an NCAA-high average of 49.8 yards per punt this season.
- Running back Sam Singleton Jr. made his first appearance of the season and ran twice for six yards.
- Florida State improved to 23-4 under Norvell when leading at halftime.
- Wide receiver Hykeem Williams made his first career start in his 10th career game. He caught two passes for 22 yards.
- On offense, FSU’s starters were quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Lawrance Toafili, tight end Kyle Morlock, wide receiver Malik Benson, wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, left tackle Darius Washington, left guard TJ Ferguson, center Maurice Smith, right guard Keiondre Jones, and right tackle Jaylen Early.
- On defense, FSU’s starters were defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker DJ Lundy, linebacker Blake Nichelson, cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, nickel Kevin Knowles, Buck Shyheim Brown, and safety KJ Kirkland.
- At the conclusion of the national anthem, a flyover took place featuring an MH-47G Chinook helicopter flown by the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
