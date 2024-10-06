21 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To No. 15 Clemson
Florida State lost for the fifth time this season as the Seminoles fell 29-13 to No. 15 Clemson. There were still a few positives to take away from the defeat in what marked redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn's first start of the year.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Could Miss Remainder Of Season Following Surgery
Here are 21 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- Florida State blocked two field goals Saturday against Clemson, the fifth time under head coach Mike Norvell that FSU has blocked two kicks in a game. It is the first time since Norvell's first game at FSU - vs. Georgia Tech in 2020 - that FSU has blocked two field goals in a game.
- Edwin Joseph and Patrick Payton had the blocked field goals, the first of their career. FSU has blocked four field goals over the past three games and has blocked a kick in three straight games for the first time since the 2001-02 seasons.
- Payton added four tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss. He leads FSU with 7.5 TFL this season and 28.0 for his career.
- Quarterback Brock Glenn was 23-for-41 with 228 yards and two passing touchdowns. He set career highs for completions and yards. Glenn became the fourth player in the Playoff Era (since 2014) to make his first three career starts at quarterback all against top-15 opponents - via ESPN Stats & Info
- Glenn's touchdown passes went to Amaree Williams and Ja'Khi Douglas.
- Williams' touchdown was the first catch of his career. It was the second consecutive week that a true freshman tight end caught a touchdown for his first career catch after Landen Thomas caught a 20-yard pass at SMU. Before last week, no true freshman tight end for the Noles had caught a touchdown since 2011.
- Thomas caught a 35-yard pass on Williams' touchdown drive, the longest catch of his career and FSU's longest completion in the game. Thomas led FSU with eight catches for 70 yards, both career bests.
- Douglas' touchdown was his second of the season and seventh for his career, most among active Seminoles.
- Fentrell Cypress II had two of FSU's three pass breakups and now has 25 for his career. Entering Saturday, only nine active players nationally had at least 25 career PBUs. » Linebacker Cam Riley had a 7-yard sack, his first as a Seminole. He has matched his career-high with 3.5 tackles for loss this season.
- Running back Kam Davis had a 10-yard run, a career long.
- Hykeem Williams set career highs with four catches for 53 yards.
- Brian Courtney caught a three-yard pass, his first reception since 2022 and second of his career.
- Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. set a career high with eight tackles and added a pass breakup, the second of his career. He made his second start of the season and third of his career.
- Ryan Fitzgerald's PAT was his 324th career point, tied for 7th on FSU's all-time scoring list with Sebastian Janikowski (1997-99).
- Punter Alex Mastromanno tied a career high with four 50-yard punts, with a long of 56. He entered Saturday No. 1 nationally, averaging 49.8 yards per punt this year. On the season, 16 of Mastromanno's 31 punts have traveled at least 50 yards.
- Right guard Andre' Otto and tight end Landen Thomas both earned their first career starts, the seventh and eighth Noles to make their first career starts this season. Thomas is the first true freshman to start for the Seminoles this year and the first true freshman tight end since Preston Daniel started twice in 2020.
- Otto is the ninth different offensive lineman to start for FSU this year, the Noles' most in a season since 2020. The last time more offensive linemen started was 11 in 2019. FSU has used five different starting rotations through six games.
- True freshmen Micahi Danzy and BJ Gibson made their Florida State debuts Saturday night. FSU has played eight true freshmen in 2024 and has seen 24 players make their FSU debut.
- Joining the FSU captains for the coin toss was FSU women's basketball coach and breast cancer survivor Brooke Wyckoff.
- On offense, quarterback Brock Glenn, running back Lawrance Toafili, tight end Landen Thomas, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, wide receiver Malik Benson, left tackle Darius Washington, left guard TJ Ferguson, center Maurice Smith, right guard Andre Otto, and right tackle Jeremiah were the starters.
- On defense, defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Blake Nichelson, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, nickel cornerback Kevin Knowles II, buck safety Shyheim Brown, and free safety KJ Kirkland were the starters.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Shares Thoughts On Florida State's Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 15 Clemson Tigers
• How To Watch Florida State vs. Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Florida State's Brock Glenn Says Team is 'Coming Together' Ahead of Clemson
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Heading Into Rivalry Game Against Clemson