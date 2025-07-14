3 players Mike Norvell is counting on to carry FSU in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles are looking for a rebound season in 2025, positioning themselves for success through the NCAA Transfer Portal, recruiting, and development. Some analysts are saying the upcoming season could be a make-or-break year for head coach Mike Norvell, and entering his sixth season at the helm, Norvell will be counting on key additions and returning starters to carry the torch.
This isn't an all-inclusive list because football is a team sport. Injuries, culture, and determination factor heavily into a team's success, but the amount of production from these three key players could guide the Seminoles into a winning season, or return them to one of the most forgettable ones like they had in 2024.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos
After an up-and-down season with transfer DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, Florida State turned to the portal again, landing Tommy Castellanos to lead the offense. While his 2024 campaign at Boston College drew mixed reviews from fans, Norvell has a track record of maximizing dual-threat quarterbacks like Jordan Travis.
If the offensive line can keep Castellanos upright, aided by senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV and key transfers like Gunnar Hansen, Micah Pettus, Luke Petitbon, and Adrian Medley, the BC transfer could thrive under offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense.
However, Malzahn is known to have a run-heavy mindset, and the Seminoles will be relying on their deep running back room that includes players like Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas, Kam Davis, and Gavin Sawchuck to balance out the offensive attack.
Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Jr.
The FSU defensive line is entering a period of transition with legendary defensive line coach Odell Haggins moving into an off-field role. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White run a 3-3-5 scheme that should fit redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr.'s skill set.
At 6'5'' 337 pounds, Jackson Jr. enters this season as a potential cornerstone of Florida State’s defense with All-American aspirations. His selection as one of the team’s four representatives at the ACC Kickoff highlighted Norvell's view on his leadership and vital role within the program.
Jackson Jr. started all 12 games in 2024, finishing the season with 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.
He will have some other pieces to help around him as opposing offensive coordinators try to combat his size with double-teams. Players like Nebraska transfer James Williams Sr. and Coastal Carolina transfer Deamonte Diggs should pave the way for the JACK position and linebackers in both run and pass defense.
Wide Receiver Duce Robinson
Robinson joined Florida State after two seasons at USC, with head coach Mike Norvell making him a top priority in the transfer portal. At 6'6'', 222 pounds, Robinson brings rare size and upside, and he has the tools to become a major threat in the Seminoles' passing game.
FSU lacked a sure-handed big-bodied receiver last season, and both Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White will need to set the pace.
Players and coaches have also raved about freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs in the offseason. At 6'1'', 200 pounds, he could break into the rotation, although Norvell has shown reluctance to start a true freshman at such a valuable skill position by choice.
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy showed playmaking potential as well in 2024. McCoy will likely compete for playing time and could factor into the return game alongside Lucas, Sam Singleton, and Micahi Danzy.
