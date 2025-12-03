Tommy Castellanos or Kevin Sperry? Making the case for FSU football's 2026 starting QB

Florida State football's 2025 offseason is here after failing to become bowl eligible for the second season in a row. FSU went 5-7 (2-6 ACC), and debates have started to spark across the board. From staff and personnel changes to player acquisition, there is a lot to talk about as far as 2026 and beyond go.

A major question offensively is who will be under center, taking snaps in garnet and gold? A redshirt freshman or a returning senior? Here is the case for both.

Tommy Castellanos

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Depending on how the offseason shakes out, there is a slight chance that Castellanos could return despite being a senior. There are some grey areas within the NCAA that would allow him to play for a fifth year, due to a rule change enacted after his freshman season.

There is no doubt that he and wide receiver Duce Robinson were a significant part of Florida State's five wins. It is unlikely Robinson will be back next year, and the big "if" about Castellanos' return would only give him another season.

Castellanos threw for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions while adding 557 yards on the ground and an additional nine scores. He's an experienced starter with 38 games under his belt who flashed at times, but also fell flat in multiple games at FSU.

So the question the staff would have to ask themselves is, do they want another year of inconsistency, or do they want to start building with a promising young talent who is already in the locker room?

Kevin Sperry

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) warms up before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Kevin Sperry was a three-star prospect out of Denton, Texas, who coaches and teammates have raved about since setting foot on campus. He appeared in three games this season before taking a redshirt, throwing for two touchdowns on 17 attempts, giving him a passer rating of .205.

Granted, most of those snaps were split between him and quarterback Brock Glenn in garbage time, but the promise was there.

If Castellanos doesn't return, does the staff feel comfortable throwing him into the fire on the road against an Alabama team looking for redemption from losing to Florida State in 2025? Or do they take a gamble in the NCAA transfer portal and hope to find another plug-and-play starter?

The case for Sperry is that he has shown promise and is unlikely to ride the bench after next season. Building from the talent within might be the move as they plan for the future. With another offseason under his belt and in the offense, getting him starting experience will be key if they plan to say he is their guy.

Plus, how comfortable would Sperry feel if Florida State brings in another transfer quarterback over him?

