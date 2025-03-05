Nole Gameday

After a lost season, FSU Football hits reset with fresh talent and tougher mindset

The 'Noles bring in blue-chip talent and a new edge as they try to put a forgettable season behind them.

Tommy Mire

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) warms up before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
It is no secret. Florida State's memorable 2023 ACC Championship season was followed by a 2024 2-10 season that most would like to forget. The 'Noles did some soul-searching and hit the reset button by hiring new offensive and defensive coordinators while implementing position coaching changes in hopes of righting the ship in Tallahassee.

It won’t be smooth sailing in 2025, however, as the Seminoles open their season against Alabama on August 30. Spring camp will begin to reveal what FSU will look like moving forward, and they’ve brought in some of the most sought-after talent that money can buy with the No. 7 transfer class in the country.

Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports released a list of things to watch out for ahead of spring and he believes that the physicality of Florida State's new haul of transfers should be under the microscope.

"Florida State hits the reset button (again) with a slew of new players and assistant coaches tasked with putting the program back on track after a shockingly terrible 10-loss season. Mike Norvell will rely heavily on the transfer portal to rebound from the ACC's basement," Marcello wrote. "He pulled former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos to replace DJ Uiagalelei and signed four offensive linemen to go along with two blue-chip receivers in USC's Duce Robinson and Tennessee's Squirrel White. He also brought aboard four blue-chip defensive linemen and/or edge rushers. FSU was pushed around last fall, so fans should want to see more physicality in the spring."

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues celebrates with offensive lineman Micah Pettus after scoring.
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) celebrates with offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The additions of Castellanos, Robinson, and White should give Florida State a much-needed boost on offense. They fielded one of the worst offenses in the country in 2024 that averaged 270.3 yards and 15.6 points per game. They ranked No. 86 in the country defensively, allowing 385.3 yards per game and 40 touchdowns over the course of the season, but with the additions of Deamontae Diggs, Jayson Jenkins, and James Williams through the NCAA Transfer Portal, that ranking will likely increase.

The coming months will show just how far the needle has moved with all the new faces in garnet and gold. The first day of spring practice is on March 19, and there will be a lot of eyes looking at the Seminoles moving forward.

