4-Star offensive tackle commits to Miami Hurricanes over FSU Football
Florida State has expanded its offensive line recruiting board over the past few months. With that being said, the Seminoles won't be able to come out on top of every recruitment.
Last night, four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon announced he was committing to Miami over offers from programs such as Florida State, Penn State, and Florida, among others. Congdon pledged to the Hurricanes on the same day he was taking an unofficial visit to the program.
The Seminoles were a somewhat recent suitor after extending Congdon a scholarship in December. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman was in Tallahassee in January for a junior day to meet with position coach Herb Hand. However, the Hurricanes turned up the Heat to secure Congdon's initial commitment.
It remains to be seen if the Ohio native decides to take visits to other programs. Florida State will likely continue to monitor him as the Seminoles search for options at offensive tackle.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 316 overall prospect, the No. 29 OT, and the No. 15 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
