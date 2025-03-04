Nole Gameday

4-Star offensive tackle commits to Miami Hurricanes over FSU Football

Florida State will have to look at other options along the offensive line.

Dustin Lewis

Ben Congdon/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State has expanded its offensive line recruiting board over the past few months. With that being said, the Seminoles won't be able to come out on top of every recruitment.

Last night, four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon announced he was committing to Miami over offers from programs such as Florida State, Penn State, and Florida, among others. Congdon pledged to the Hurricanes on the same day he was taking an unofficial visit to the program.

The Seminoles were a somewhat recent suitor after extending Congdon a scholarship in December. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman was in Tallahassee in January for a junior day to meet with position coach Herb Hand. However, the Hurricanes turned up the Heat to secure Congdon's initial commitment.

READ MORE: Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously votes to settle, end lawsuit against ACC

It remains to be seen if the Ohio native decides to take visits to other programs. Florida State will likely continue to monitor him as the Seminoles search for options at offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 316 overall prospect, the No. 29 OT, and the No. 15 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

 FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

 Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

 Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting