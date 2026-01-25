FSU Football Duo Draws Top-100 Buzz Ahead of 2026 Season

The 2025 college football season has come to a close, with Indiana claiming the coveted crystal trophy after defeating Miami in the national championship game. With a new season ahead, the Florida State Seminoles are aiming for a rebound and have retained several key roster pieces to help move the chains in 2026.

Duce Robinson Listed at No. 32

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass over East Texas A&M Lions cornerback Kaleb Miles (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson elected to forego the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Tallahassee. The legacy recruit became FSU’s first wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Tamorrion Terry in 2019. Robinson led the Seminoles with 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

The Arizona native is listed at No. 32 in On3’s way-too-early Top 100, according to Clark Brooks.

"I think we have the opportunity to do something really special," Robinson said on his decision to return to Florida State.

While the chemistry between Tommy Castellanos and Robinson won’t carry over into the fall, FSU has reloaded at quarterback by adding Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels and top JUCO prospect Malachi Marshall, while also retaining promising underclassman Kevin Sperry. Whoever is under center for the Seminoles will have a big-bodied, reliable target heading into the season.

Mandrell Desir Lands at No. 96

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

There were some uncertainties surrounding the Desir twins heading into 2026, as both explored their options in the transfer portal before ultimately electing to return. Mandrell Desir earned true freshman All-American honors and emerged as an impact player early in his collegiate career. He totaled 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 12 games last season.

The duo of Mandrell and Darryll Desir are expected to anchor a defense that ranked 43rd in the country overall, according to sports-reference.com.

A boost in production from Mandrell is likely after another offseason in defensive coordinator Tony White’s scheme, continued work under defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and further development in strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms’ program.

