Former FSU Football Head Coach Set to Join John Harbaugh With the NY Giants

The coaching carousel continues to turn as many college and professional teams seek to fill out their staff ahead of the 2026 season. With the NFL conference championship games set to take place this weekend, many franchises left out are already seeking new additions.

The New York Giants signed Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in mid-January, and he will bring a familiar face from Florida State with him to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Willie Taggart Reportedly Hired by Giants in Similar Role

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart with Florida Atlantic linebacker Jaleel McRae (14) during the game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at MTSU. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier in the week, the Giants requested Taggart to interview for the offensive coordinator position, but Ravens' OC Todd Monken is expected to land the role if he doesn't fill the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns. Now it is reported that he will be joining the staff, although not officially announced, per The Athletic's Ian O'Connor.

I'm told Willie Taggart will indeed be on the Giants staff. Very good addition. https://t.co/nnuiEwLIzs — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 23, 2026

Taggart has a long coaching resume at the collegiate level with stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, and Florida Atlantic. He was brought on to FSU in 2017 to replace long-time head coach Jimbo Fisher. He spent two seasons with the Seminoles before the two ultimately parted ways after a 9-12 record. He moved on to FAU as head coach before signing on as the Ravens' running backs coach under Harbaugh.

Taggart's History With Harbaugh

Nov 2, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart walks off the field after the loss to the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

After three seasons in Baltimore, Taggart earned the title of assistant head coach while leading the running backs room. He played for and later coached under Jack Harbaugh, father of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky. He later worked alongside John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, at Stanford from 2007-09 before landing his first head coaching job at Western Kentucky.

If he lands the position, he would inherit Cam Skattebo. Prior to his injury, Skattebo totaled 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns through his first eight games, while adding 24 receptions for 207 yards and two additional scores. Taggart also played a role in the development of Derek Henry during his time in Baltimore, a background that could help foster another premier NFL rusher.

