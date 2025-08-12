Alabama reveals starting quarterback ahead of FSU season opener
Ranked No. 8 in the preseason, the Alabama Crimson Tide will open their season against Florida State on August 30 at Doak Campbell Stadium. While Florida State’s quarterback situation has been fairly clear, Alabama’s has remained less defined thanks to the wealth of talent on its depth chart.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't waste any time in naming a quarterback after their first scrimmage last Saturday, although questions were still lingering in the air if he was going to wait until their second scrimmage next weekend.
DeBoer Reportedly Names a Starter Under Center
On Monday night, On3.com’s Pete Nakos reported that redshirt junior Ty Simpson had been named the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback, beating out redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. The decision gives Alabama a clear leader under center as they prepare for a season-opening matchup that could have early College Football Playoff implications.
Simpson starred at Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, where he earned five-star prospect status and was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Known for his arm talent and mobility, he chose Alabama over a host of national offers, citing the program’s winning tradition and NFL track record at quarterback.
Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Simpson has spent much of his career learning behind high-level talent. He was a freshman during Bryce Young’s Heisman-winning season and later served as the primary backup to Jalen Milroe, now with the Seattle Seahawks. That experience, paired with multiple spring camps in the system, has positioned him for this opportunity.
In three seasons, Simpson has appeared in 16 games, completing 29 of 50 passes (58 percent) for 381 yards with no touchdowns. While his game reps have been limited, he’s drawn praise from coaches for his poise, preparation, and ability to extend plays.
For Alabama, the hope is that Simpson’s time in the shadows of star quarterbacks has prepared him for the spotlight. His first test comes against a Florida State defense loaded with veteran talent and NFL-caliber pass rushers, which is a matchup that could quickly reveal whether the Tide’s quarterback decision was the right one.
With two powerhouse programs meeting in Tallahassee, the Simpson era at Alabama will begin on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Watch as FSU's Thomas Castellanos and Simpson battle it out on August 30 at 3:00 p.m.
