FSU’s Gus Malzahn focused on raising offensive standard
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp on Sunday night, with attention turning to the holes that must be filled before the August 30 season opener. The scrimmage produced standouts on both sides of the ball, and with the offensive line finally healthy, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn is focused on building depth across every position.
Every fall camp can be described as a process, and Florida State's is no different. Malzahn met with the media on Monday to describe what he's seen thus far, and getting guys experience, he said, is a major focus.
"We're still in the process of developing our foundation now that the offensive line is a little bit more intact, which has been good. We're working hard on developing depth," Malzahn said. "I think that's a big key for us. We have a lot of inexperienced guys, and we need those guys to grow up really quickly. So it was good to see where we're at. It's good to see who needs more work."
Malzahn Doesn't Think the Offense is Where They Need to Be Yet
While there have been standouts at multiple positions, like wide receivers Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, and Squirrel White, Malzahn doesn't believe that the team is where they need to be if they want to execute at the highest level. Although he acknowledged the progress he's seen, nonetheless.
"We're not there yet, but we're gradually getting there," Malzahn continued. "However many practices we're on, we've gotten better each one. But, still, it's about the little things, and if you're going to be at a high level offensively, it's the little things that have to be executed. So, we're still working towards that. I do like our guys' attitude towards that, their effort towards that but we're still working to get there."
The Quarterback Depth Chart is Starting to Take Shape
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is the presumed starter when the Seminoles face Alabama at the end of camp. The rest of the depth chart remains unsettled, but one name that has surfaced since spring, and continues to do so midway through fall, is true freshman Kevin Sperry.
Whether redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn had the night off is unclear, but Malzahn said both Castellanos and Sperry took reps with the first and second teams.
"It's good to see who needs more work this last week of fall camp. Tommy took the one reps, and Kevin took the two reps. They got a lot of reps. I think that was good with the offensive guys around them."
The Seminoles still have growing to do before they’re game-ready, but with progress showing each practice and key pieces settling into place, the final stretch of camp will determine whether FSU can hit the ground running when it matters most.
Malzahn's full interview can be seen below.
