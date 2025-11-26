As draft buzz builds, FSU star Duce Robinson keeps his focus on the Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 ACC) are entering a pivotal time as the 2025 season comes to an end, and the grand finale might just be against the Florida Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC).
While the much-anticipated matchup will always draw attention, one player who has stood out amongst many has been wide receiver Duce Robinson, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark in last Friday's loss to NC State, and has etched his name into the FSU history books during his short time in Tallahassee, Florida.
When you turn on the television on Sunday's next season, you could be staring at yet another familiar face who donned garnet and gold. When asked about his future with the Seminoles, that decision was put on the back burner ahead of UF.
Robinson's Eyes Are on the Swamp, Not the Draft Board
"This game was always the biggest game of the year in my household," Robinson said about the upcoming contest.
Growing up, Robinson said he dreamed of being a Florida State Seminole. His father, Dominic Robinson, played at FSU from 2001-2004 and made some iconic plays during his time with the 'Noles. 4th and 14 will ring true to the modern fanbase after Jordan Travis' comeback victory over Miami in 2021, but Robinson, Sr. had his own stretch of bleacher-clearing moments.
The younger Robinson now ranks in the top 10 all-time among FSU wideouts, alongside names like Peter Warrick, Rashad Greene, and Fred Biletnikoff. The Biletnikoff Award is a crescendo that the Arizona native is up for this season.
For him, the age-old question of "should I stay or should I go?" isn't as important as beating the Florida Gators.
"I think there's a time and a place for that conversation, but right now, all my focus is on Florida and on doing my best to make sure I've prepared well and trying to make a bowl game."
Robinson's Next Step is Still Unkown
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is no stranger to sending players on to the next level. The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman after FSU's 2023 ACC Championship campaign, and Robinson has the ability to have the same success at the next level. His future in the Garnet and Gold is on everyone's minds, including Norvell.
"For all decisions of what somebody's going to do, what it's going to look like after the season will be after the season," Norvell said when asked if Robinson will be in Tallahassee next year. "I know he's really happy here. I know he's happy with the progress that he's seen. We'll kind of see where that goes."
Robinson has 1,021 yards and six touchdowns on the season and is averaging 19 yards per reception. Those kinds of numbers are the ones that land you in the record books and put jerseys on the wall, much like he did, dreaming about FSU.
