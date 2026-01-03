FSU football bringing in three QB transfers as search heats up

The Florida State Seminoles are turning to the NCAA transfer portal to find their fourth starter in four seasons.

It's imperative for the Seminoles to land an experienced quarterback who can help right the ship in 2026. Inconsistencies at the position plagued FSU as the season progressed this fall.

Florida State has already been linked to multiple players in the portal and the program is set to host three transfer quarterbacks for visits.

Three Quarterbacks Expected To Visit Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A trio of quarterbacks have set trips to Tallahassee in recent hours.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea will begin a visit to Florida State on Sunday, January 4. That's not all, as On3 has reported Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway are slated to visit the Seminoles as well.

Colandrea is the most proven of the bunch, earning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year honors this season. He completed 275/417 passes for 3,459 yards with 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 127 times for 649 yards and ten more scores.

Daniels played in four games for Auburn in 2025, starting three of those contests. He spent the first three years of his college career at Stanford. Daniels has appeared in 37 games, completing 434/721 passes for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He's added 345 rushes for 1,397 yards and 11 more scores.

Lagway was a five-star prospect in the 2024 class, but he didn't live up to that billing in Gainesville. A vast ceiling was marred by interception issues and inconsistency. Lagway could bounce back, that said, it's a risky option for Florida State to hedge its future on. In 24 appearances with the Gators, he completed 328/529 passes for 4,179 yards with 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

In two seasons, Lagway only rushed 122 times for 237 yards and a touchdown. He's also racked up plenty of injuries.

Florida State will return true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry, along with adding former four-star Jaden O'Neil into the mix under new quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

