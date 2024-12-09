Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State
Florida State is reportedly set to host two quarterback transfers for official visits in the near future. The Transfer Portal officially opened at midnight and the Seminoles aren't wasting any time getting to work on reshaping their roster.
Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos is expected to be in Tallahassee later this week, per Noles247. Castellanos is in the portal for the second time after spending the last two seasons as the starting signal-caller for the Eagles. He's coming off a down year but was one of the most electric players in the country in 2023.
The fit here is obvious as Castellanos signed with UCF as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. At the time, Mike Norvell was recruiting him to Florida State as an athlete. A big reason why Castellanos chose the Knights is because Gus Malzahn believed in his ability to play quarterback. In his lone year with the program before transferring to Boston College, he appeared in five games, completing 9/16 passes for 75 yards and rushing 14 times for 120 yards and a score.
Throughout his coaching career, Malzahn has typically relied on dual-threat quarterbacks. That continued during his recent tenure at UCF. The Knights had a signal-caller rush for at least 400 yards in three straight seasons. The previous relationships with Malzahn and Norvell could play a big part in this recruitment.
Castellanos had ups and downs adjusting to Bill O'Brien's offense in 2024. He had a career year through the air, completing 99/161 passes (61.5%) for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. With that being said, Castellanos was limited on the ground, compiling just 194 yards and one touchdown on 2.1 yards per carry.
In 2023, Castellanos became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season. During his three years at the college level, Castellanos has completed 297/507 passes (58.6%) for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He's added 322 rushes for 1,427 yards and 15 more scores.
Castellanos is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He stands at 5-foot-10, 196 pounds.
It was previously reported that Liberty quarterback transfer Kaidon Salter is in the process of setting up a visit to Florida State.
Florida State is projected to return two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and sophomore Luke Kromenhoek.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
