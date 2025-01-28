BREAKING: FSU Football's full 2025 schedule announced
The ACC released its 2025 conference schedule on Monday night, providing clarification on the remaining unknown dates on Florida State's upcoming slate.
Last year, the conference adopted a new scheduling format due to the additions of Stanford, Cal, and SMU. All ACC programs will play eight conference games per season with all 17 teams scheduled to meet at least twice each seven years. The Seminoles have protected matchups with Miami and Clemson and will continue to face those programs annually. There are no divisions and the two top teams in the ACC based on conference winning percentage will compete in the championship game, unless commissioner Jim Phillips decides to change those parameters.
As previously known, Florida State will begin its 2025 campaign with the first part of a home-and-home series against Alabama in Week 1. The matchup is highly anticipated and will be the debut of a revamped Doak Campbell Stadium. Construction on the iconic venue is scheduled to be completed before kickoff.
The Seminoles will be back at home the following weekend to take on the East Texas A&M Lions (FCS). East Texas A&M was formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce. This will be the first matchup between the two programs on the football field. FSU is paying East Texas A&M $450,000 to play the game.
READ MORE: top 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel decommits from Florida State
Florida State will enjoy a weekend off in Week 3 before continuing its home slate against Kent State on September 20. The Golden Flashes and Seminoles have never faced off on the football field. FSU paid $1.2 million to secure the matchup.
The 'Noles finally begin their conference schedule in Week 5 with a Friday night matchup on the road against Virginia. Mike Norvell hasn't faced the Cavaliers since taking over as the head coach at Florida State. It will be the third time in four seasons that FSU has played on a Friday night (Louisville 2022, Duke 2024).
FSU's annual rivalry matchup against the Miami Hurricanes is scheduled to take place the following weekend in Tallahassee. Miami snapped a three-game losing streak to the Seminoles last fall but hasn't walked out of Doak Campbell Stadium with a victry since 2019. Mario Cristobal is breaking in a new starting quarterback yet again.
The Seminoles continue a slate of eight straight conference games with a home game against Pittsburgh in Week 7. Former FSU wide receiver Deuce Spann will make his return to Doak Campbell Stadium in mid-October.
Florida State makes its first trip out to the West Coast in Week 8 to take on the Stanford Cardinal. This will be the first time that the Seminoles and Cardinal have played on the football field since the latter joined the ACC. The program will enjoy its third and final BYE in Week 9.
The month of November will provide FSU with its greatest test as the Seminoles will travel to three tough road environments. The Seminoles begin the stretch at home against Wake Forest in Week 10. That leads to a stretch of three games away from home in five weekends to conclude the regular season.
Florida State travels to Clemson in Week 11 before hosting senior day against Virginia Tech in Week 12. The Seminoles end off the campaign with back-to-back road games at North Carolina State and at Florida.
All in all, the Seminoles will have seven home games and five road games to work with.
The full schedule can be viewed below.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabma (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'