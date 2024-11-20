Charleston Southern Embracing 'Us Against The World' Mentality In Road Game At FSU
The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend for the first of their final two games, and as the 1-9 'Noles will attempt to end this historically bad season on a high note, the true test will be this weekend as they face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are among the worst teams in the FCS, with a 1-10 record going into their final game. Similarly to FSU, Charleston Southern has had some offensive woes this year, as they have been unable to score more than 24 points in a game this year.
In his weekly press conference, CSU head coach Gabe Giardina discussed the opportunity his team has this weekend to play on a big stage, and what he sees in this Florida State team despite the lack of success.
"It's a bit like a bowl game here, we're going to get to play in a big stadium on a big stage. I know we'll be excited to do that, I know our team deeply loves each other, so we'll respond the right way there. So, we're going to put a good plan together against a very good team, they've got a bunch of good players, and don't look at their record, you know, jeez, that doesn't matter. They are well coached, they've got good players, they've had two weeks off, it's homecoming, they've got a big one after us and I know they're going to try to create some positive momentum going into that game."
For CSU, it's hard to deny that expectations are relatively low, even despite the season the Seminoles are having. As of now, the Buccaneers are 33-point underdogs going into the game, and really have no upper hand this weekend. However, as all Florida State fans know, their ability to come in and play with nothing to lose might just be their best strength, as it hasn't been too long since the Seminoles were upset by an FCS program.
"I think you can play free, and take some stress out of it, just cut it loose. It's us against the world, and that's a good thing, those are fun environments to be in," Giardina said. "All of our guys are great competitors, and so I don't think the moment will be too big for them, they're just going to go play normal football, and the good part about the game being at the end of the season is that we've been battle-tested, we've seen a lot of defenses, we've seen a lot of special teams schemes, we've seen a lot of offensive schemes, so it's not like you're walking out there for game one or game two, so it's not like we're trying to figure out who we are, I think now it's more like we know who we are, so now let's just let it hang loose and play."
Despite a roster filled with future NFL Draft picks, blue-chip talent, and proven players, the Seminoles are currently among the worst teams in the FBS, averaging fewer than 14 points per game. Although on paper the 2024 season has gone wrong in all sorts of ways for FSU, Giardina stayed firm on his belief that this is a talented team, similar to nearly every opposing head coach this season.
"I see a little bit of our team in them, they've got some character guys, they play hard, they run to the football, they play tough, they've got some great schemes that give you problems, but they just haven't had a whole lot of bounces, so it's been tough, but you know they're a group that's competing hard and playing the right way," Giardina said. "It's a stingy group, and it's not like whatever 10, 12 months away from almost being in the college football playoff, and Mike Norvell is obviously a great coach, good person, and has a very good staff."
The Seminoles and Buccaneers will face off on Saturday, November 23rd in Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 and the game will be broadcast on ACCNX.
