Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
Seminole Heritage and homecoming weekend is coming up for the Florida State Seminoles, and the 'Noles are set to face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers for their second-to-last game of the season. While the Buccaneers currently hold a 1-10 record, the Seminoles sit at 1-9 and are looking to add another check mark to the win column.
The Florida State football team first showcased its new turquoise uniform during the 2024 Spring Game to honor its relationship with the Seminole Tribe, and fans could see the 'Noles sporting the Heritage Uniform again this upcoming Saturday.
FSU Sports Info provided an interesting tidbit in its weekly release of game notes. The Seminoles usually don't reveal their uniforms until the day of the game.
"Florida State returns to action after an open date to host Charleston Southern for FSU's annual Seminole Heritage game and the university's Homecoming. Florida State celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise - the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities - in many different ways during the game."
The first Seminole Heritage football game was celebrated in last year's 38-20 win over No. 16 Duke, and the date also marks FSU's homecoming. While other Florida State sports, like basketball (since 2013), have been wearing the turquoise uniform for years, the football team has yet to wear them on the field against another opponent. However, they have appeared in EA Sports College Football 25.
Like in years past, there will be numerous members of the Seminole Tribe in attendance and there will be a special honoring of the tribe as the two entities continue their tradition of unity.
Florida State vs. Charleston Southern is set to kick off on Saturday, November 23 inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
