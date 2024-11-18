Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles have two games remaining in the 2024 season. Following their third BYE week of the year, the Seminoles will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Tallahassee as they try to snap a six-game losing streak.
Following the contest against the Buccaneers, FSU will be gearing up for its season-finale in the annual rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for games that will take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 30. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Sunshine State Showdown is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.
The exact kickoff time will be determined after games this weekend.
Florida State has won two straight games against the Florida Gators under head coach Mike Norvell, including a 24-15 in 2023 after the Seminoles lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury. In total, FSU is 9-4 against the Gators, and 6-2 in Tallahassee, dating back to 2010.
Florida head coach Billy Napier has quieted the talking surrounding his future in Gainesville with the program still in the picture for a bowl game. The Gators are 5-5 and have upset LSU and Kentucky. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has proven to be a building block, completing 69/118 passes for 1,297 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions along with 37 rushes for 114 yards.
Prior to traveling to Florida State, the Gators will match up with No. 11 Ole Miss for their home finale in Gainesville. That game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. and be televised on ABC. Depending on the outcome, the Gators could very well enter the contest against FSU needing a victory to qualify for the postseason.
