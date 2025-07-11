Comedian Tom Segura says FSU's title-winning touchdown was better than fatherhood
Florida State has produced some of the most memorable moments in college football, dating back to the legendary Bobby Bowden era of the 90s and extending into the modern era of the sport. From kick-sixes, three national titles, and star-studded ACC Championship rosters that flooded the NFL, there is no shortage of great memories across the ages.
FSU's 2013 BCS National Title marked the end of an era as the NCAA moved into the College Football Playoff format we see today. Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston won the Heisman Trophy after an undefeated season and took his team to Pasadena, California, defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-31 in breathtaking fashion.
The Winston-to-Kelvin Benjamin touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter will forever be etched in Florida State lore. It’s no surprise that comedian Tom Segura, who was in attendance, found the moment just as unforgettable as Seminole fans did.
Segura appeared on former quarterback Johnny Manziel's Glory Daze podcast, and the Cincinnati native joked about how the moment was "better than having kids."
"This is one of those things that is going to get me in trouble in a few years," Segura said. "Bert (Kreischer), who is an alum, was like, 'Do you want to go to the National Championship game?' and I go, 'Yeah!' We ended up sitting in different sections. He's like, 'My ticket is over here. Your's is over there.' So I'm just sitting next to some guy. When Kelvin Benjamin caught that pass, I grabbed the guy's shirt and I started going, 'AHHHHH!' It is one of those things where you go, 'That's what you can't get at home.'"
Both Segura and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer regularly return to Tallahassee, Florida, with the latter being a 1998 graduate of Florida State University's College of Arts and Sciences. Kreischer began his career doing standup sets at a local nightclub during one of the best eras of FSU football, so it is no surprise that the two were there.
The lifelong FSU fan was left dumbfounded by the "happiest moment of his life."
"I went to the game and the emotions just took over," Segura told ESPN in a previous interview. "I couldn't control myself... He (Winston) drives down the field and throws a touchdown. I punched three guys in the face."
As for the three unfortunate Auburn fans on the receiving end of Segura’s celebratory jabs? No official injuries were reported, though their pride likely took the hardest hit. Still, that touchdown remains forever etched in time as a moment of pure joy for Seminole fans everywhere.
