FSU football 'moving forward' after Tommy Castellanos' waiver denied by NCAA

The Florida State Seminoles will undoubtedly have a new face starting under center as quarterback Tommy Castellanos will probably not be back in Tallahassee for another year.

Castellanos' lawyer, Darren Heitner, first reported that his battle for a waiver with the NCAA had been unsuccessful, and FSU head coach Mike Norvell confirmed during his Early Signing Period press conference on Friday.

Honored to represent QB Tommy Castellanos in his fight for an additional year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver request.



The facts are straightforward. Tommy's 2022 participation exceeded the 30% threshold by just one postseason game. It was a conference… — Darren Heitner (@heitner) December 5, 2025

"His waiver was denied," Norvell said. "I know Tommy is going through his process of fighting for opportunity. We support Tommy in being able to explore all things that he wants to and needs to do for his potential eligibility and playing."

Not Grandfathered In

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Castellanos, a senior, is fighting for another year of eligibility after not redshirting during his freshman year at UCF in 2022. At the time, the NCAA only allowed a redshirt for a player who participated in four games or fewer. Castellanos played in five, which included a conference championship game that is no longer counted toward that number, a rule that was changed following the 2022 season.

Historically, changes to student-athlete guidelines have favored students the most in terms of education, benefits, and future, but the issue is on a much broader scale when dealing with the NCAA.

The decision, for now, has left Florida State in a predicament at quarterback; whether it is in hindsight is another debate altogether.

Options Under Center

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos (0) and Kevin Sperry (9) before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State signed the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, headlined by blue-chip prospects like incoming four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, linebacker Izayia Williams, and wide receiver Jasen Lopez. They also brought in four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal to compete alongside redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and redshirt junior Brock Glenn.

Norvell was adamant that the staff is evaluating the position group closely, as it is critical to the team's success.

"Tommy's situation is unique to itself. We're going to move forward for what we believe is best for the competitive aspect of our quarterback position. I'm excited about the guys we have. I think that they've all shown flashes and moments," Norvell said.

"I know I've talked a lot about Kevin and his time as a true freshman. He dealt with a little bit of injuries later in the year, but I'm excited about that room," Norvell added. "I do think they have high potential in what they do and what they bring, but I'm going to evaluate all parts to put ourselves in a position to compete for a championship."

The bigger question is whether or not to take a transfer or build around what is already in the locker room.

