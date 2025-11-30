Tommy Castellanos’ future at Florida State remains uncertain after season finale
Florida State's loss to the Florida Gators was possibly Tommy Castellanos's last game in garnet and gold. The senior quarterback was 17/29 for 240 yards with two touchdowns, a fumble, and an interception in the 40-21 defeat.
However, the Seminoles are working with the NCAA to extend Castellanos' eligibility, citing a rule that allows players to redshirt after participating in four or fewer games in a season. The Miami, Florida, native played in five games as a true freshman at UCF, including the 2022 AAC Championship.
But there is a flip side. Concluding the 2022 season, the NCAA changed the rule on conference championship games counting toward a player's redshirt, so FSU has some grey area to work with regarding his return.
With Uncertainty Looming, Castellanos Remains Grounded
Florida State finished its second straight losing season with a 5-7 record, but with all the noise surrounding the Seminoles retaining their staff (and who that may be), Castellanos accepted the poor result of the season and said he thought it was about having the right people to get it right in 2026.
"The season's over. Seasons come to an end, and they got a chance to get it right next year and get the right guys in," Castellanos said on Saturday night. "I just think it's about having the right people."
Castellanos Isn't Ruling Out a Return
If Castellanos does get another year of eligibility, there are questions among the fan base about whether or not he will stay at FSU or transfer to another school outright. After assuring the media that he wanted to be at Florida State given the chance, he is unsure of what the future holds.
"I hope to be here, but I don't know what the future holds. So, like I said in previous times, trusting God and whatever his plan is for me, and I'm at peace with it. I feel like I went out with a bang, and I'm at peace," Castellanos continued. "I just think having another opportunity to come back and really have the great group and core of leaders that we already have, and then go and get some help, I think we'll be fine."
Whether or not Castellanos will be in Tallahassee, Florida, next season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the right pieces will need to be in place for a successful season in 2026.
