Former FSU Football Assistant Returns Ahead of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles have made significant offseason changes to the coaching staff, with departures and hires continuing as the 2026 football team takes shape. Former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired, prompting the Seminoles to promote wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr. to the position.

FSU hired Kam Martin after former running backs coach David Johnson moved on to Arkansas, and the 'Noles hired defensive ends coach Nick Williams to replace John Papuchis.

A Familiar Face Returns to Florida State

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State is expected to hire Gabe Fertitta as the Director of Football Strategy and an Offensive Assistant Coach. Fertitta spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Nicholls State after three seasons prior with the Seminoles. He was hired ahead of the 2022 season as an offensive analyst and left to fill the Colonels' coordinator position in 2025.

Fertitta stepped in as Florida State’s interim offensive line coach in 2024, first during former offensive coordinator Alex Atkins’ three-game suspension for NCAA recruiting violations and after Atkins was fired.

Nicholls State went 4-8 during Fertitta's lone season in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Sources: Florida State is expected to hire Gabe Fertitta as the Director of Football Strategy & Offensive Assistant Coach. He’d spent 2025 as the OC at Nicholls State. He spent the three previous years as an FSU analyst and worked in quality control at Louisville in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5pBJ9ezuqC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2026

Prior to Becoming an Assistant at Florida State

Prior to Fertitta's time at the FBS, he coached at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he led the team to two state championships in 2017 and 2020. He left the Bears to become the head coach at St. Stanislaus in Mississippi after earning District 5-5A Coach of the Year twice. He left the high school ranks with a 59-25 overall record before heading to the division two level.

Fertitta began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College in 2005, then served as offensive coordinator at Itawamba Community College in 2010, where Atkins coached the offensive line.

