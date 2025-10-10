Deante McCray embracing the pressure that comes with wearing the FSU football logo
A sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium might've come as a bit of a shock to Florida State linebacker Deante McCray, who transferred to FSU from Western Kentucky this past offseason. The 22,000 seats in Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium, which is home to the Hilltoppers, are likely a far cry from the 67,000 chairs filled with rowdy Seminole fans.
Playing, or simply being, inside Doak Campbell Stadium is an experience unlike most in college football. From Chief Osceola and Renegade to the Marching Chiefs’ steady War Chant, it remains one of the sport’s most recognizable traditions.
McCray Feels the Difference in Tallahassee
With that, the expectations run at an all-time high, and it didn’t take long for McCray to notice a difference in Tallahassee. From the moment he stepped onto the field at Doak Campbell Stadium, the atmosphere felt unlike anywhere he’d played before.
The noise, the passion, and the energy from the crowd stood out immediately, and it’s something he’s continued to appreciate as the season’s gone on.
“The one thing that first stood out to me was the fans. The fans are definitely different. They are not scared to voice their opinion, and that's fine. It's fine with me,” McCray said to the media on Wednesday.
Doak Campbell ranks among one of the toughest stadiums to play in for opposing teams, largely in part to the rabid fan base that the Seminoles bring.
McCray’s First Taste of the Noise Came Against Alabama
McCray's first taste of that atmosphere was during Florida State's sold-out 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama. FSU fans packed the house during Week 1 and followed it up with back-to-back stadium capacity games against Kent State and East Texas A&M.
"But also, the atmosphere. I love the atmosphere, especially when we're winning, of course," McCray continued. "But it's very loud. When you make a play, you feel it, like the whole stadium is jumping. It's a great feeling."
McCray has recorded 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss through five games, and his physical style has only added to the noise inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The redshirt junior defensive lineman’s presence has been felt not only in the trenches but in the way he feeds off the home crowd’s energy, often sparking momentum with a key stop or burst of emotion after a tackle.
Watch for McCray and the Seminoles as they host the Pittsburgh Panthers this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.
