DJ Uiagalelei's Long Touchdown Pass Puts Florida State Back In Front In Final Frame
Florida State scored a touchdown on its second drive of the night against Cal. After that, the offensive ineptitude returned for the Seminoles as the unit went scoreless on its next six drives. The stretch included four punts, an interception, and a turnover on downs in field range.
Those struggles led to the Seminoles opening the fourth quarter in Tallahassee trailing the Golden Bears, 9-7. Florida State wouldn't be behind on the scoreboard for long as the offense finally found life again in the final frame.
FSU recorded its best drive at the right time as the 'Noles moved 79 yards in 12 plays to retake the lead against Cal. The successful possession was capped off by a 36-yard touchdown pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Ja'Khi Douglas. On the play, Douglas got behind a defender and Uiagalelei found him with an accurate ball.
The score marked just the second touchdown pass of the season for the Seminoles. With time to play against the Golden Bears, Uiagalelei has completed 16/26 passes for 177 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He's also rushed eight times for 13 yards.
In total, Florida State's offense is up to 311 yards. That's the first time that the Seminoles have crossed the 300 yards of total offense mark since beating North Alabama last November.
Florida State holds a slim 14-9 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter.
