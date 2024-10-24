EA Sports CFB 25 Releases FSU 'Seminole Heritage' Uniform
EA Sports has made Florida State football’s turquoise “Seminole Heritage” jerseys available to use in their collegiate video game title, EA Sports College Football 25. This uniform preset comes with Monday’s major update to the game.
Despite FSU’s woes on the field, the turquoise combo has been a topic for discussion amongst Seminole fans, as some prefer more classic looks while others embrace the new era of college football in which jerseys become a major selling point – literally and figuratively – for fans and recruits alike.
Florida State has sold the turquoise jersey for over a year and the public saw the team-issued tops in late February.
FSU fans are used to seeing the Seminoles in this hue on the hardwood and even witnessed the football staff wear the color during the Duke game in October of 2023, which was labeled a Seminole Heritage game.
Contests in which FSU wears the turquoise are a tribute to the university’s “long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.”
However, the Noles have never worn turquoise in-game on the gridiron, unless you include the Spring Showcase, in which players wearing “non-contact” jerseys donned it.
Moreover, fans have not seen a turquoise top/bottom combination on the field either, as the non-contact players only wore the jerseys during the Spring Showcase.
NoleGameday could not confirm whether the turquoise uniforms will be used in a regular season football game this season. However, the Charleston Southern contest (Nov. 23) has been declared a Seminole Heritage game by the university.
Could be something to keep an eye on.
