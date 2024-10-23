Miami Hurricanes' Head Coach Mario Cristobal Expects The Best Version Of FSU Football
Although this season hasn't gone according to plan for the Florida State Seminoles, there are two games each season that always simply mean more than anything else, and one of those games has arrived.
With a total of 68 games played, which has featured annual matchups since 1969 and dates back to 1951, the Florida State-Miami rivalry is one of the most intense in college football. It's hard to deny the tradition and history built up over the years with two fierce programs and a pair of passionate fanbases going at it.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is no stranger to the rivalry, as he played for the Hurricanes from 1989-1992, winning two national titles as a player, and going 3-1 against the Seminoles. As a coach, however, Cristobal has yet to beat the Seminoles, falling short in his first two outings against Mike Norvell. With the 'Canes starting the year 7-0 and possibly being contenders for a national title, could this be his first win over FSU as a coach, or will the Seminoles get the upset in Miami?
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes
Cristobal discussed the upcoming game in his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon, mentioning what he has seen from the Seminoles throughout the season, as well as what the rivalry means to himself, his players, and the University of Miami as an institution.
"You'd be surprised at how many guys you think wouldn't be familiar with it but are familiar with it. I think it's important that we always educate our players on the history of the University of Miami, it's such an insanely awesome rivalry like we've always had with Florida State, and at the same time making sure that the main thing stays the main thing so we don't spill over to emotional play and stuff that doesn't contribute to winning," Cristobal said.
"The response and excitement is what you could imagine, I don't think the rivalry and the juice behind it will ever change. It's Florida State-Miami and we're certainly looking forward to a great challenge and a great opportunity," Cristobal continued.
Although Florida State is arguably one of the most successful college football programs of all time, boasting three national titles, three Heisman winners, and 50 bowl game appearances, this year isn't one that many Seminole fans are going to want to remember. Starting 1-6 isn't what anyone expected following the 13-1 season that FSU earned in 2023, but despite the lack of success this team has seen, Cristobal noted that none of it matters once the clock starts on Saturday.
"I don't think, and I can say this as a player, we never looked at the record of anyone we were playing. Whatever the record is of any team in this rivalry, you're going to get the best version of them and they're going to get the best version of you, and that's what makes the game so incredibly intense and physical, and that's why so many players come here to play in that game."
Even with the losses, the Seminoles still have one of the most talented teams in the country, and Cristobal knows that this team is going to come into Saturday hungry. Pointing out what he see's in this year's FSU team, he noted that the defense specifically has been well rounded and up front looks like one of the best in the nation.
"First, you just see a really talented team, they're about as talented in most of the key positions in the front seven as you'll see, and the secondary is big, long, they're fast, they play man coverage as good as anyone we've seen. They mix it up pretty well as well, they've got a wide variety of pressures and stunt packages that go with it," Cristobal said.
"And I think their offensive line, I know they've had a guy hurt or two, but they're another group that's really big, a highly recruited class that's really strong and powerful, and that's had some really really strong moments. Again, all I see is a really good football team and I'm looking forward to a great game," Cristobal continued.
The Seminoles take on the Hurricanes on Saturday, October 26th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will air on ESPN with kickoff at 7:00 PM EST.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back Exits Game Against Duke After Injury
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 17 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To Duke
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Still Trying To Right The Ship After 1-6 Start
• Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Shocking Loss to Duke
• Florida State Falls To Duke For First Time In Program History, 23-16