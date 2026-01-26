Conference championship weekend didn't disappoint around the NFL.

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos battled in the snow while the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams went toe-to-toe on the West Coast. In the end, the Patriots and Seahawks emerged from the fray, advancing to Super Bowl LX.

This will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 following an interception at the goal line in the final seconds.

There are at least two reasons for Florida State fans to tune into the big game on February 8.

Two Former Florida State Stars Advance To Super Bowl LX

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) celebrates with Melissa Whitworth, wife of teammate offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A pair of former Seminoles will be competing for a ring as rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer plays for the Patriots and veteran running back Cam Akers is a member of the Seahawks. This will be the 14th consecutive year that Florida State has been represented in the championship game.

Akers is searching for his second title as he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He wasn't even on Seattle's roster to begin the year. Akers went through training camp with the New Orleans Saints, but was released ahead of the regular season. He rejoined the Minnesota Vikings for a third stint in September.

However, the Vikings released Akers in November, leading him to Seattle. The Seahawks briefly cut Akers in December but retained him on their practice squad. He's effectively the third running back behind Kenneth Walker and George Holani.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers has rushed 507 times for 2,044 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 388 yards and four more scores during his six seasons at the professional level.

Farmer was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round last April. He appeared in the first 13 games of the season and made three starts, totaling 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

Late in the year, Farmer suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season and all three of New England's playoff games. The Patriots recently opened Farmer's 21-day practice window, meaning it's feasible he could be healthy enough to suit up for the Super Bowl.

The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 8. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

