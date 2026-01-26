Two Former Florida State Stars Advance to Super Bowl LX
Conference championship weekend didn't disappoint around the NFL.
The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos battled in the snow while the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams went toe-to-toe on the West Coast. In the end, the Patriots and Seahawks emerged from the fray, advancing to Super Bowl LX.
This will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 following an interception at the goal line in the final seconds.
READ MORE: FSU Football Duo Draws Top-100 Buzz Ahead of 2026 Season
There are at least two reasons for Florida State fans to tune into the big game on February 8.
Two Former Florida State Stars Advance To Super Bowl LX
A pair of former Seminoles will be competing for a ring as rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer plays for the Patriots and veteran running back Cam Akers is a member of the Seahawks. This will be the 14th consecutive year that Florida State has been represented in the championship game.
Akers is searching for his second title as he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He wasn't even on Seattle's roster to begin the year. Akers went through training camp with the New Orleans Saints, but was released ahead of the regular season. He rejoined the Minnesota Vikings for a third stint in September.
However, the Vikings released Akers in November, leading him to Seattle. The Seahawks briefly cut Akers in December but retained him on their practice squad. He's effectively the third running back behind Kenneth Walker and George Holani.
A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers has rushed 507 times for 2,044 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 388 yards and four more scores during his six seasons at the professional level.
Farmer was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round last April. He appeared in the first 13 games of the season and made three starts, totaling 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
Late in the year, Farmer suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season and all three of New England's playoff games. The Patriots recently opened Farmer's 21-day practice window, meaning it's feasible he could be healthy enough to suit up for the Super Bowl.
The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 8. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG